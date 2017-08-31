Man's body found in River Taff in Cardiff

Image copyright Google

The body of a 41-year-old man has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff.

South Wales Police officers and a crew from the Welsh Ambulance Service went to the scene after the body was discovered about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

An area of the riverbank near Llandaff was cordoned off to the public as officers investigated the death.

The body has been recovered and the police say they are not treating the death as suspicious. The man's family has been informed.