Search for missing charity walker Laurence Brophy, 85

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Laurence Brophy is described as a "fit and active gentleman"

Police are searching for an 85-year-old walker who went missing while walking the Taff Trail for charity.

Laurence Brophy, from Pencoed, has not been seen since he set off on his solo trek from Cardiff to Brecon and back on Thursday.

South Wales Police said Mr Brophy, who was fit and active, had been planning to camp out overnight.

Officers in Bridgend county are appealing for anyone who may have seen him on the Taff Trail to contact them.

He was last seen in Tongwynlais at about 12:00 BST on Thursday, when he set off for the walk, wearing a yellow jacket and dark walking trousers.