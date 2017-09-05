South East Wales

Homes on Commercial Street, Newport, evacuated after shop fire

Commercial Street, Newport Image copyright Google
Image caption Commercial Street runs through Newport city centre

Homes were evacuated after a shop fire in Newport on Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out in a disused shop on Commercial Street at about 04:10 BST.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was an electrical fire, with residents in flats above the property asked to leave.

Five fire engines and a hydraulic platform were sent to put it out.

Related Topics