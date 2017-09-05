South Wales Police new chief constable to be appointed

Image copyright South Wales Police

A new chief constable for South Wales Police is set to be appointed.

Matt Jukes - the force's current deputy chief constable - has been named as the choice for the post by the Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael.

The current chief, Peter Vaughan, announced in June that he will retire in December.

A scrutiny panel will now meet on Friday to approve the commissioner's appointment.

If agreed, Mr Jukes will take up the role on 1 January.

The position was advertised widely across Wales and England, with Mr Michael calling it "the most important single decision that I will be called upon to make".

He added: "I am certain and confident that in Matt Jukes we have the right person - an outstanding leader with the integrity, the personality, the intellect, the skills and a strong personal commitment to south Wales and to our people."

Mr Jukes served with South Yorkshire Police for 15 years and was involved in the forerunner to National Counter Terrorism Policing.