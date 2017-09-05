University Hospital of Wales reopens after 'odd smell' closure
- 5 September 2017
The University Hospital of Wales has reopened after the fire service investigated what was described as an "odd smell".
Its main outpatients corridor from the concourse to the radiology department and the Rheumatology Day Centre were affected.
A spokeswoman for the Cardiff hospital said the "odd smell" meant a number of clinics were also affected.
But it had fully reopened by about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.