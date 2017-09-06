MMR jab plea as 7,400 north Wales children unprotected

Image copyright PA Image caption Parents of unvaccinated children are urged not to be complacent

More than 7,400 children in north Wales are said to be at risk of measles after not receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The warning comes as an outbreak affecting Newport and Torfaen continues, with 17 confirmed cases.

There have been no confirmed cases in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area.

But Public Health Wales said the disease could be seen anywhere while the 95% vaccination target is not reached.

Measles can cause permanent disabilities and in some cases, it can be fatal.

Symptoms include a high temperature, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a distinctive red rash.

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is usually given to babies between 12 and 13 months of age and the second at three years and four months. Missed doses can be caught up on.

Teresa Owen, executive director of Public Health for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "With a large measles outbreak only a plane ride away in Europe, a new school term starting and popular events taking place throughout the season, there is a significant risk of unvaccinated children anywhere in Wales coming into contact with people who have measles."