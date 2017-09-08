Rhondda Cynon Taff lorry driver stopped eating before death

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Edward Hallett was left "terrified" following the attack, his father said

A lorry driver who became "scared and anxious" following a roadside attack died after he stopped eating, an inquest has heard.

Edward Hallett, 42, from Gwaun Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taff, suffered suspected Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) similar to soldiers in a war zone.

The father-of-two died in January from organ failure due to "severe undernourishment".

Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a narrative verdict.

He stressed there was "clear evidence" of Mr Hallett's anxiety and PTSD.

The inquest in Aberdare heard Mr Hallett had been assaulted after a road accident in October 2015 - and that had triggered his extreme weight loss.

The former rugby player and keen cricketer dropped from 22 stone (140kg) to just seven stone (44kg) in 18 months.

He suffered flashbacks, refused to leave the house and stopped eating his meals.

'Constantly jumping'

His father said: "He was terrified and lost a tremendous amount of weight. He went to a shadow of himself."

During a home visit in November 2016, a report from a Mental Health Crisis Intervention team described Mr Hallett as "feeling scared and anxious".

The report said he "was constantly jumping and nervous at all times".

It said: "He disliked being overweight and wanted to lose weight. He recalled being called 'blobby' as a child and felt frightened of gaining weight."

Mr Hallett was admitted to hospital in January but died after surgery.