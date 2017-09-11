Image copyright PA

Power has been restored to almost all homes which were left without during strong winds.

About 185 lost power in Rhondda Cynon Taff, Bridgend county and Vale of Glamorgan but Western Power Distribution said just two have yet to have power restored, in Bridgend.

The "unsettled" weather is predicted to continue, the Met Office said.

More strong winds are forecast on Tuesday night, lasting into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office warned of disruption and some heavy rain.