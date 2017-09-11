From the section

Image copyright Google

Thousands of pounds worth of Apple iPhones have been stolen after a mobile phone shop was ram-raided in Newport.

Gwent Police said three people used a silver five-door Vauxhall Insignia car to smash the front window of the shop in the Newport Retail Park at Spytty.

The offence happened at about 03:45 BST on Monday.

Officers in Newport asked anyone offered low-price iPhones to call the police.