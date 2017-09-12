From the section

A new £5m hospice which caters for terminally ill in-patients is officially opening in Malpas, Newport.

The 15-bed unit at St David's Hospice Care is linked to the existing day hospice by a corridor and replaces the former St Anne's hospice unit.

Each of the bedrooms leads onto a terrace overlooking hills and open countryside.

St David's chief executive Emma Saysell called it a "landmark day" for hospice care in Wales.

As well as bedrooms, the hospice has a social hub and community cafe.

The facility is run by St David's in partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Newport council.

St David's was established in 1979 and now cares for more than 3,200 patients in south-east and mid Wales.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething is unveiling a plaque at the centre on Tuesday for its official opening.