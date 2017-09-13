Image copyright Qatar Airways Image caption The Boeing Dreamliner can carry 254 passengers

Daily direct flights between Cardiff Airport and the Middle East have been announced by Qatar Airways.

The new seven-day-a-week service will fly to Hamad International Airport in Doha - Qatar's capital and one of the world's largest flight hubs.

Qatar Airways announced the planned flights in April but has now revealed the timetable which starts in May 2018.

The route will be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, seating 254 passengers.

From Doha, people will be able to board connecting flights to destinations including India, China, Singapore and Australasia.

Deb Barber, chief executive officer of Cardiff Airport said: "Over 1.4 million passengers per year from the region travel to destinations that are available on the Qatar Airways network - 90% of these passengers are currently travelling from London airports, which emphasises just how much demand exists within the market."