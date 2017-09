From the section

The Band of the Welsh Guards marched through Pontypridd as part of their week-long tour of Wales.

It was the First Battalion's second event of the week with the first Freedom parade taking place in Bangor.

The regiment will complete its tour with a parade in Swansea on Friday.

Colonel Tom Bonas accepted a miner's lamp from Rhondda Cynon Taf council ahead of the march. He presented the council with a picture of the Welsh Guards in 1930s ceremonial uniform.

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption Crowds cheer as the band makes its way through the town centre

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption This was the second event of the Welsh Guards' week-long tour of Wales

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption The Guards marched through Bangor earlier this week

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption Onlookers brave the rain as the parade crosses the River Taff

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption A miner's lamp was presented to the regiment by Rhondda Cynon Taf council

Image copyright Corporal Tom Evans, RLC. MOD Crown Copyright Image caption Shoppers watched as the Guards passed by