Image copyright Google Image caption Pantbach Road in Rhiwbina

Work to repair a gas leak in a Cardiff suburb is expected to cause "significant traffic disruption" on Thursday.

Wales and West Utilities said the work was essential to keep the local community, homes and businesses safe.

Engineers will be repairing a pipe on Pantbach Road in Rhiwbina, and temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place.

The company could not say how long the work would take.

A spokesman from Wales and West Utilities said the repair was not related to its gas pipe upgrade work in the area.

"We know this is going to cause significant additional traffic disruption in Rhiwbina this evening, and we are sorry for the inconvenience it is going to cause," they said.