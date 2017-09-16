Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph

A stretch of the eastbound M4 motorway will be shut at Newport from Saturday evening until Monday morning as the Brynglas tunnels upgrade continues.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A48 Southern Distributor Road between M4 junctions 28 and 24.

The tunnel, between junction 26 at Malpas and junction 24 The Coldra, will close at 19:00 BST on Saturday and is to reopen on Monday at 06:00.

The tunnels are closed on weeknights as part of a refurbishment programme.

The Welsh Government, who say the upgrade will finish in spring 2018, said the tunnels were built under old design standards and were no longer compliant.

The Usk River bridge and Malpas junction viaduct, either side of the tunnels, also require maintenance.

