A police officer has been stabbed while executing a warrant in Cardiff.

A man was arrested after the South Wales Police officer was injured in the incident on Newport Road at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.

He was treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man, from Canton, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.

He will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The force's Assistant Chief Constable Rich Lewis tweeted that the officer "will be ok".