Image copyright Rory Coleman Image caption Rory Coleman in the grounds of the University Hospital of Wales

A runner who feared he would never walk again after being struck down by a rare virus has completed his 1,000th marathon.

Rory Coleman, 55, from Cardiff, completed Sunday's Nottingham Robin Hood Marathon in a time of 5:17:46.

It comes just 18 months after he contracted Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which left him in a wheelchair.

But after two months in hospital and four weeks in a rehabilitation unit, he fought his way back to fitness.

In addition to his marathons, Mr Coleman has also run 244 ultra marathons and has completed the famously tough Marathon des Sables, a 156-mile race through the Moroccan desert, 14 times.