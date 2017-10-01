Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Up to 22,000 runners took part in the 2016 Cardiff Half Marathon

Up to 100,000 people are expected in Cardiff on Sunday for Wales' largest annual mass participation event.

The Cardiff Half Marathon is a 25,000 sell-out but runners and spectators are being warned no trains will run between Newport and Cardiff before 13:00 BST.

Replacement services will be in operation and residents are advised many roads around Cardiff city centre will be shut for large parts of Sunday.

Security is to be heightened after the London and Manchester terror attacks.

The route starts outside Cardiff Castle at 10:00 and will take runners past Cardiff City Stadium to Penarth, and across the Cardiff Bay barrage before looping Roath Park Lake and finishing in Cathays Park.

Cardiff council has said the city is "expected to be exceptionally busy" and organisers acknowledged attacks at Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and Parsons Green this year have "raised the potential" of an incident during the city's half marathon.

Image caption Roads will be closed around the Cardiff Half Marathon route

But Run4Wales, which organises the Cardiff Half, has moved to "reassure" the public of the "seriousness we place on security" at the event.

"We've had a close working relationship with South Wales Police and the security agencies to make sure we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure the event goes off safely," said chief executive Matt Newman.

He said contingencies have been put in place, adding: "The view from the security experts is we go ahead and it is business as usual."

Cardiff has a history of hosting major sporting events, like June's Champions League final, and South Wales Police has promised a "visible and reassuring presence" to "provide the response the public would expect".

Since its inception in 2003, the Cardiff Half Marathon has become the UK's third biggest annual mass participation event behind the London Marathon and the Great North Run, and last year participants raised £2.5m for charity.

The organisers said the number of entrants this year breaks the 2016 record of 22,000 runners.

Train services affected by Sunday's Newport to Cardiff line closure:

Image copyright Getty Images

Cardiff Central - Holyhead (Arriva Trains Wales)

Milford Haven - Manchester Piccadilly (Arriva Trains Wales)

Maesteg - Cheltenham Spa (Arriva Trains Wales)

Cardiff Central - Ebbw Vale Town (Arriva Trains Wales)

Cardiff Central - Nottingham (Cross Country)

Swansea - London Paddington (Great Western Railway)

Cardiff Central - Portsmouth Harbour (Great Western Railway)

Cardiff Central - Taunton/Plymouth (Great Western Railway)

Defending champion Shadrack Kimining heads the men's field while fellow Kenyan Wilfred Murgor is the only runner in the field that has broken the hour barrier.

The 2016 winner Violah Jepchumb of Bahrain heads the women's field and reigning champion Richie Powell leads the wheelchair field.