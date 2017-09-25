Image copyright Google

A man has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Caerphilly county following reports of another man carrying a sword in the street.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Hawthorn Avenue in Hengoed at about 09:30 BST on Monday.

A man was taken to Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital with "minor injuries."

Gwent Police said reports of a man with a weapon was "a concern for the public" and a sword had been recovered.