The £1.1bn M4 relief road around Newport would be a "direct attack on nature", conservationists will tell a public inquiry into the plans.

The Gwent Wildlife Trust said the scheme would "rupture" what it calls "Wales' own Amazon rainforest".

The Gwent Levels are home to eight Sites of Special Scientific Interest and are a national nature reserve.

The Welsh Government has said mitigation work and economic benefits outweigh the environmental impact.

The government wants to build a six-lane, 14 mile (23km) motorway south of Newport between the current M4 junctions between 23A at Magor and 29 near Castleton.

What are the Gwent Levels?

308 acres (125 hectares) of Sites of Special Scientific Interest habitat, including grazing marsh and reed beds

An area criss-crossed with ancient waterways known as reens

Home to the UK's smallest flowering plant, rootless duckweed, which grows nowhere else in Wales

Mammals such as otters and recently reintroduced water voles thrive on the Levels

Breeding wading birds there include lapwing, redshank and curlew

Cranes recently bred after being extinct in Wales for 400 years

The wildlife trust will tell Wednesday's hearing in Newport the motorway proposals are "the definition of unsustainability".

"In ecological terms the Gwent Levels is Wales' very own version of the Amazon rainforest and should be protected for people and wildlife, now and for future generations," said the trust's chief executive, Ian Rappel.

"It would snap the protected habitat like a cracker in two, isolating wildlife populations on either side of the divide, devaluing the habitat on both sides of the motorway, making both populations smaller and more vulnerable to local extinction."

In documents responding to objections, the Welsh Government said it accepted during construction and operation of the new road there would be "a large or very large adverse effect on the landscape character of the Levels".

But it added: "That effect has to be weighed against the significant social, economic and other environmental benefits that the scheme would bring to Newport, the wider Cardiff region and Wales as a whole."

However, that interpretation has now been questioned by the government's own future generations commissioner.

Sophie Howe said ministers could be setting a "dangerous precedent" in the way they have interpreted the Future Generations Act.

