A mother has paid tribute to a "loving father, son and brother" who was found dead in Cardiff.

The body of Christopher Fish, 42, was discovered in a property in the Pant Glas area of Pentwyn at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder but released on bail pending further inquiries.

"Chris will be dearly missed," mother Gaynor Cook said in a statement which also thanked people for their support.