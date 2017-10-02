Image copyright Supreme Court Image caption Lord Justice Lloyd Jones was chair of the Law Commission for three years

The first Welsh member of the Supreme Court will be sworn in on Monday.

Lord Justice Lloyd-Jones - Sir David Lloyd-Jones - was the presiding judge on the Wales circuit before being appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2012.

Originally from Pontypridd, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, the 65-year-old will be one of three new justices sworn in.

A new president and deputy president will also be sworn in, marking the beginning of the new legal year.

The concept of needing a Welsh member of the highest court in the UK had been rejected as "premature" by a former deputy high court judge in 2015.

Image caption The Supreme Court is the UK's highest court

Lord Justice Lloyd-Jones attended Pontypridd Boys' Grammar School before going on to Downing College, Cambridge. He was a fellow of Downing College from 1975 to 1991.

At the Bar, his practice included international law, EU law and public law. He was independent advisor to the court in the Pinochet litigation before the House of Lords.

He was appointed as Queen's Counsel in 1999 and appointed to the High Court six years later.

A Welsh speaker, from 2008 to 2011 he served as a presiding judge on the Wales circuit and chairman of the Lord Chancellor's Standing Committee on the Welsh Language.

In 2012 he was appointed a Lord Justice of Appeal and from 2012 to 2015 he was chairman of the Law Commission.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the UKSC website.