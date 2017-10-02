Motorcyclist, 19, killed in New Tredegar crash
- 2 October 2017
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Elliots Town, New Tredegar on Sunday afternoon.
Gwent Police said the crash happened on Duffryn Terrace at 12.45 BST.
The off-road motorcyclist, a 19-year-old local man, died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the car were uninjured.