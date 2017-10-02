From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Duffryn Terrace, where the crash happened

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Elliots Town, New Tredegar on Sunday afternoon.

Gwent Police said the crash happened on Duffryn Terrace at 12.45 BST.

The off-road motorcyclist, a 19-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were uninjured.