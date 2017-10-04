From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jenna Miller was hit by a car as she pulled out of a petrol station in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan

The trial of a man accused of killing a mother-of-two during a race with another driver has been adjourned.

Joseph Fettah, 19, of Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, denies causing the death of Jenna Miller by dangerous driving in September 2016.

His trial at Cardiff Crown Court was adjourned after a juror fell ill.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the expected four-day trial would return to the court in November.