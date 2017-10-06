Cardiff cyclist, 54, dies following crash with car
6 October 2017
A cyclist has died following a crash with a car in Cardiff.
The 54-year-old was riding on Pencisely Road in Llandaff when he collided with a black Ford Focus at the junction with Greenwich Road at about 13:45 BST on Friday.
The cyclist, who lives in the area, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he was pronounced dead.
The road was closed for about four hours following the crash and South Wales Police is investigating.