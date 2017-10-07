Image copyright Gwent Police

Tributes have been paid to a policeman after "heroic" efforts by his colleagues to try and save him.

PC Steve Jenkins died on Friday, but it is understood it was not linked to any incident.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said he died at Pill police station in Newport.

Chief Constable Julian Williams tweeted: "His colleagues heroically tried to save him. Our thoughts are with his family."

Ch Supt Marc Budden said in a tweet: "Such sad news. Policing family did what it does best and came together to support. Professional officer respected by so many. RIP Steve #359."