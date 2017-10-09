South West Wales

Police investigate Pontardawe man's unexplained death

Graig Road Image copyright Google

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Neath Port Talbot.

The man died at an address on Graig Road, Pontardawe, at about 05:50 BST on Sunday.

South Wales Police said a man and a woman have been arrested and are assisting police with their inquiries.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained," the force added.

