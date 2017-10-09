Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Richard Wallis must serve a minimum 16 years in prison

The wife and daughter of a convicted murderer have been sentenced for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Richard Wallis, 43, of Newport, was jailed for life after kicking Jan Jedrzejewski in a street attack.

His wife Catherine Coslett, 64, and daughter Layla Wallis, 20, disposed of clothing and footwear, the city's crown court heard.

They had been convicted at an earlier hearing.

Coslett was given an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years, and Wallis had an eight month term,suspended for the same length of time.