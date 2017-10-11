Image copyright Gwent Police/Google

Family of a policeman who died at a Newport station have described him as a "loyal son, devoted father, loving partner and a true gentleman".

PC Steve Jenkins died at the Pill station on Friday despite colleagues' "heroic" efforts to save him.

In a tribute released by his family, they said they were devastated by his death and he was "taken too soon".

His death was not linked an incident and Gwent Police also thanked officers and paramedics who tried to help.

Chief Constable Julian Williams said: "On behalf of Gwent Police, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Steve's partner Deb, his children, family and friends.

"Steve was a much-loved and respected colleague as well as being a talented and dedicated officer who served with distinction.

He will be sorely missed by the Gwent Police family and particularly by those who served alongside him."

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said everyone's "hearts go out" to PC Jenkins' family, friends and colleagues.