Two arrested after train stabbing leaves man in hospital

Pontlottyn station Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery
Image caption The incident happened on a Arriva Trains Wales service, near Pontlottyn

A man in his twenties has received serious chest injuries after a stabbing on board a train, British Transport Police has said.

The incident happened near Pontlottyn station on the service between Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan and Rhymney, Caerphilly at 16:00 BST on Friday.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, with one also on suspicion of possessing a weapon.

His condition is serious but stable.

Sergeant Benjamin Randall-Webb of British Transport Police said the force was "urgently working" to understand what happened and appealed for witnesses.

