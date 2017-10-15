Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption The incident happened on a Arriva Trains Wales service, near Pontlottyn

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on a south Wales train, British Transport Police has said.

A man in his twenties received serious chest injuries near Pontlottyn station between Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan and Rhymney, Caerphilly on Friday.

A 42-year-old man will appear before Newport Magistrates' court on Monday.

He is charged with one count of occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

A 39-year-old man who was also arrested in connection to this incident, has been released with no further action.