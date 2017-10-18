From the section

Image copyright Google Maps

A Cardiff road has been closed by police over fears a three-storey building is at risk of collapsing.

South Wales Police have shut Churchill Way after a demolition worker raised concerns about the safety of the building on Wednesday morning.

The building is one of a number being partially demolished to make way for homes and offices.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, who inspected the building, confirmed no-one had been injured.

Cardiff Bus services are being diverted along Station Terrace.