Elsie Scully-Hicks had 'three separate bleeds on brain'
- 18 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A baby who was allegedly killed by her adopted father had three separate bleeds on the brain, a court has heard.
Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, denies killing 18-month old Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home in May 2016.
She was admitted to hospital after becoming unresponsive.
The court heard her injuries were "very typical" of babies and children who have been shaken.