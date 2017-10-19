Image copyright Mapbox | Strava | Anthony Hoyte Image caption Smile! Anthony Hoyte told his Strava followers it was his most "ludicrous" route to date

Cyclist Anthony Hoyte has created a virtual face on the roads of Cardiff but it can only be seen when viewing his 78-mile route on a map.

He used the exercise and route sharing app Strava to make his "ludicrous" artwork, with a 'nose' around Bute Park creating the most striking feature.

He even nipped up and down roads around Canton to fashion a moustache.

"Note to self: don't do hair again," he said, referring to a complex network of roads he travelled around Whitchurch.