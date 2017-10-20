South East Wales

Man, 44, arrested after suspected Chepstow sex attack

Chepstow

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police was called to an address in the Chepstow area at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

A police cordon has been set up around houses in the area and officers are at the scene.

The female victim is being supported by specialist officers and the man remains in police custody.

