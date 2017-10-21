Man bailed over suspected Chepstow sex assault
- 21 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A man who was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman has been released on police bail.
Gwent Police was called to an address in Chepstow at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.
A police cordon was set up around houses near the junction of Moor Street and Hardwick Hill.
On Saturday, police confirmed the 44-year-old man had been released pending further inquiries.