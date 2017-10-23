South East Wales

Cardiff terror plot accused, 17, denies charges

A 17 year old boy has denied planning a terror attack in Cardiff.

The teenager, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts by obtaining a knife and hammer last month.

He appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to five charges.

A 10-day trial has been fixed to be heard from 13 November.

Related Topics

More on this story