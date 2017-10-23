Cardiff terror plot accused, 17, denies charges
- 23 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17 year old boy has denied planning a terror attack in Cardiff.
The teenager, from Rhondda Cynon Taff, is charged with preparation of terrorist acts by obtaining a knife and hammer last month.
He appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to five charges.
A 10-day trial has been fixed to be heard from 13 November.