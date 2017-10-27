South East Wales

Wyndham Crescent, Cardiff, closed after man arrested

Police cars at the scene Image copyright Rhiannon Hopley

A Cardiff street was closed for about five hours after a man was arrested and another taken to hospital.

Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent, which is off Cowbridge Road East, on Friday evening.

A 23-year-old-man was arrested and another was taken to hospital.

Buses and traffic were diverted with people told to avoid the area as police investigated.

