Man charged with GBH after Cardiff knife incident
- 30 October 2017
- From the section South East Wales
A 23-year-old man has been charged by police following a knife incident in the Canton area of Cardiff.
Wyndham Crescent, which is off Cowbridge Road East, was closed for about five hours on Friday after the man was arrested and another taken to hospital.
The arrested man has been charged with possessing a knife and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The injured man has since been released from hospital.