Image copyright John Lord/Geograph Image caption The body was found in woodland in the Leckwith area of the city

The body of a man has been found in woodland in Cardiff, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police found the body in Leckwith while searching for Graham Brown, who went missing on 27 October.

No formal identification has taken place but Mr Brown's next of kin have been informed.

Police said officers are supporting the family and evidence was being prepared for the coroner.