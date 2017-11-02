Image copyright Gwent Police

A teenage girl suffered burns to her head and body after a camping gas canister exploded in a fire in Caerphilly county, police have said.

Officers said the 15-year-old was walking under the flyover in Bargoed, towards Gilfach, with two others when they noticed a small fire on the path.

As they passed the fire there was an explosion and the girl was burned on her face, neck, hands and stomach.

She was treated at Swansea's Morriston Hospital but has now been discharged.

Gwent Police has appealed for information about four boys who were seen in the area shortly before the incident.