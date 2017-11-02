Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Mr and Mrs Williams "were a great team over 70 years"

A couple married for almost 60 years died within minutes of each after falling in their garden in "unbearable heat", an inquest has heard.

Former mayor Anthony Williams, 86, tripped at their home in Welsh St Donats, while his wife Faith, 87, fell as she rushed to his aid.

The coroner said their injuries combined with natural disease and 30C (85F) temperatures caused their deaths.

Conclusions of accidental death were recorded.

The inquest heard, Mr Williams, a former mayor of Vale of Glamorgan, was spraying weeds on 18 June this year when he tripped.

Mrs Williams placed a cushion under his head but then fell herself and rolled down a steep driveway.

Childhood sweethearts

A friend found them lying a few metres from each other.

The couple had been married 57 years and both had mobility problems, the hearing was told.

Det Sgt Phil Marchant, who investigated their deaths, said: "It was a ridiculously, unbearably hot that day."

The couple's daughter, Dr Ruth Williams said: "Dad had five cracked ribs and mum [had] a bump on the head so it's no wonder they could not get up and passed out in that extreme heat.

"It's a very, very sad set of circumstances and all so unnecessary - just because dad was determined to try to spray some rather inaccessible weeds while it was dry weather."

She added the pair were childhood sweethearts and had been a "great team over 70 years".