Man in serious condition after River Taff rescue in Cardiff
- 3 November 2017
A man has been rescued from the River Taff in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said it was involved in a multi-agency rescue operation in the city centre in the early hours of Friday.
Officers were called to the scene at about 03.50 GMT and the man was pulled from the water just before 04.15.
The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and his condition has been described as serious.