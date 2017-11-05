Image caption Four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour

Three people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in which a pet dog was killed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Mynachdy, Cardiff, just before 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

The first floor was well alight and four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.