Three in hospital and pet killed in Cardiff house fire
- 5 November 2017
- From the section South East Wales
Three people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in which a pet dog was killed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Mynachdy, Cardiff, just before 05:00 GMT on Sunday.
The first floor was well alight and four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.