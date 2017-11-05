South East Wales

Three in hospital and pet killed in Cardiff house fire

Photo of burnt-out house
Image caption Four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour

Three people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire in which a pet dog was killed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Mynachdy, Cardiff, just before 05:00 GMT on Sunday.

The first floor was well alight and four fire engines tackled the blaze for over an hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.
Image caption The first floor was already well alight when fire crews arrived

