A man has been found guilty of murdering his 18-month-old baby just two weeks after formally adopting her.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, had denied inflicting catastrophic injuries on Elsie at his Cardiff home but a jury rejected this.

He called 999 on 25 May 2016 claiming he had found her unresponsive on the floor. She died four days later.

A pathologist said Elsie's injuries were "very typical" of babies who have been shaken.

Pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter told the trial Elsie's injuries were consistent with "shaking impact syndrome".

He said she died after suffering a "blunt head injury", which triggered a cardiac arrest and starved her organs of blood.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Elsie Scully-Hicks came to live with the couple when she was 10 months old

A CT scan showed she had bleeding on the brain and a post-mortem examination revealed she had also suffered broken ribs, a fractured left femur and a fractured skull.

There was also haemorrhaging within both of Elsie's retinas - associated with inflicted trauma or injury.

In the months before her death, Matthew Scully-Hicks had told his husband and a health visitor a bruise on Elsie's face and leg fracture were caused by falls around the house.

But a doctor who examined Elsie after her death said his account was inconsistent with her injuries.

Less than three months before she died Matthew Scully-Hicks called 999 and said Elsie had fallen down the stairs after a wooden stair gate accidentally opened when she pulled herself up on it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Scully-Hicks called 999 to say Elsie was not breathing

On 25 May, Matthew Scully-Hicks was on the phone to the emergency services again.

This time he said he had changed Elsie's nappy in the living room, left the room before returning minutes later to find her unresponsive on the floor.

He told the court: "I got closer and called her, there was no response. I got down and gave her a gentle tap and there was no response at all so I picked up the phone and called for an ambulance."

He said he carried out CPR until a police officer arrived and took over and she was rushed to hospital.

Elsie died at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, on 29 May 2016 after doctors determined she could not be saved and her ventilator was switched off.

Image caption Scully-Hicks has said he does not know how Elsie sustained her fatal injuries

During the trail, the jury was told Scully-Hicks had sent his husband Craig text messages saying he was "struggling to cope" and describing Elsie as "Satan in a babygro" and a "psycho".

Neighbours told the court they heard Scully-Hicks raise his voice and swear at the the baby.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC, said: "[Scully-Hicks'] actions on the late afternoon of 25 May were the tragic culmination of a course of violent conduct on his part towards a defenceless child - an infant that he should have loved and protected, but whom he instead assaulted, abused, and ultimately murdered."

Following the unanimous verdict, Iwan Jenkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "There were complicating factors in that the only two people who knew what happened in the months leading up to the incident which resulted in her hospitalisation were the defendant and the victim herself.

He said evidence from medical experts had been "crucial" to the case, adding the analysis of Elsie's injuries were "vital to show explanations provided by the defendant were not true and were inconsistent".

He added: "There are no winners in cases of murder."

A child practice review is now expected to take place which will investigate the role of agencies in the case and look at whether lessons can be learned to prevent future tragedies.

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan regional safeguarding children board said it would seek assurance that the independent review will go ahead.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.