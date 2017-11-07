Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption A jury unanimously found Matthew Scully-Hicks guilty of murdering 18-month-old Elsie

A man who murdered his 18-month-old daughter just two weeks after formally adopting her is due to be sentenced.

Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, Cornwall, inflicted a catalogue of injuries on Elsie at their Cardiff home in the eight months he had care of her.

She died four days after being violently shaken in May 2016.

Scully-Hicks had denied murder but was found guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, ahead of sentencing on Tuesday.

The trial heard Elsie's catastrophic injuries included a fractured skull, bruises, a broken leg and a fall down a flight of stairs.

Scully-Hicks claimed he never harmed Elsie and said she must have suffered her fatal injuries after he changed her for bed at home on May 25 last year.

She died at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales on 29 May 2016 after doctors determined she could not be saved and her ventilator was switched off.

A pathologist said her injuries were "very typical" of a shaken baby.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Matthew Scully-Hicks made a 999 call two months before Elsie died claiming she fell down stairs

A CT scan showed she had bleeding on the brain and a post-mortem examination revealed she had also suffered broken ribs, a fractured left femur and a fractured skull.

There was also haemorrhaging within both of Elsie's retinas - associated with inflicted trauma or injury.

Following the trial, lasting more than four weeks, during which 12 medical experts and six doctors gave evidence, jurors unanimously found him guilty of murder.

Speaking after the case, Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales, of South Wales Police's major crime investigation team, said Elsie's "untimely death" has had a "devastating effect first and foremost on her family".

Lisa McCarthy, a senior crown prosecutor within CPS Cymru-Wales, described the case as "tragic".

"The evidence put forward by the CPS proved that Matthew Scully-Hicks was not only responsible for those injuries, but that he intended to seriously harm her," she said.

A child practice review is now expected to take place which will investigate the role of agencies in the case and look at whether lessons can be learned to prevent future tragedies.