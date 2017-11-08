Image caption Mr Jones was joined by his granddaughter Larissa Jones and son Leighton Jones for the ceremony

A 100-year-old poppy seller from Newport has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Ron Jones, of Bassaleg, has been collecting for The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal for more than 30 years.

He received the honour from the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken on behalf of the Queen at a ceremony at Newport Civic Centre.

He said he was "overwhelmed" to receive the honour. Brigadier Aitken described him as a "local hero".

The BEM is awarded for service to the community.

After the ceremony, Brigadier Aitken said: "Ron is a special bloke.

"We all know him in Gwent, he's something of a local hero."

Mr Jones was captured while serving in the 1st Battalion of the Welsh Regiment during World War Two and finally sent to forced labour camp E715, part of the Auschwitz complex.

He has previously recounted his experiences at the camp where he worked six days a week in a factory and was permitted to play football with his fellow soldiers on Sundays.