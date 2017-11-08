From the section

Image caption Police and ambulance vehicles have been sent to the scene

A police incident has led to the closure a road in Cardiff with armed officers deployed to the scene.

There are reports of queuing traffic due to the closure of Crwys Road, Cathays.

South Wales Police said firearms officers had been deployed as a "precaution to officers conducting an investigation".

Cardiff Bus said some of its services were being diverted due to the incident.