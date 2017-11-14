South East Wales

M4 closed one way after Miskin accident near Cardiff

Traffic on M4 Image copyright Traffic Wales

Three lanes of the M4 west of Cardiff have been closed after a multiple vehicle accident on the eastbound carriageway.

The accident happened at junction 34 at Miskin and police are reporting long delays on the carriageway.

Drivers were passing the scene on the hard shoulder and being diverted via the slip road exit and entry.

The main carriageway was closed at 08.30 GMT, Traffic Wales said.