A boy accused of planning a terrorist attack in Cardiff wrote a "martyrdom" letter claiming to be an "Islamic State soldier", a court has heard.

The 17-year-old from Rhondda Cynon Taff, who cannot be named, also wrote a note with bullet points including "run down the non-believers with a car".

He was detained after posting a picture of Cardiff Castle and allegedly hiding a knife and hammer in a rucksack.

He denies preparing to commit acts of terrorism at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard the boy, from a white British background, had become radicalised online.

Matthew Brook, prosecuting, said a note found in the boy's bedroom read: "I am a soldier of the Islamic State.

"I have attacked Cardiff today because your government keep on bombing targets in Syria and Iraq. There will be more attacks in the future."

Mr Brook told the jury: "In this case, the evidence will prove that he became radicalised over the internet.

"He had terrorist material stored on his computer, he published posts on Instagram which encouraged terrorism, and he was planning a lone wolf-style attack in the name of Islam."

Mr Brook said the defendant had been posting material on Instagram, including images of terrorists, pictures of the IS flag and images "encouraging a terrorist attack on Cardiff".

After police went to his home, he told them his Instagram account passport was "TruckAttack" and they seized his mobile phone.

Instructions

A laptop found at the property had two copies of a propaganda magazine containing instructions on how to carry out knife and vehicle attacks.

Mr Brook added: "From (the defendant's) bedroom, they recovered his school rucksack.

"Inside the rucksack they found a large kitchen knife and a hammer. Also, inside it was a martyrdom letter - a note saying that he was a soldier of the Islamic State and he had attacked Cardiff.

"Why would he write such a letter? Because, if you are going to commit a terrorist attack in which you presume you will die, you need people to know afterwards why you did it."

The court heard the boy had told police he had been talking to someone on Instagram for about a week who had told him he would go to hell because he did not believe in Islam and he needed to perform an act of terrorism if he wanted to go to paradise.

The court heard the defendant had not intended his Instagram posts to do any harm, and also had not intended to harm anyone with the knife and hammer found in his bag.

The trial continues.