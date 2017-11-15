Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption Haydn Evans collected Molly on behalf of his son Mark

A family has been reunited with their pet cat - two years after she vanished.

Black cat Molly was found in a box in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, on Monday.

She was taken to a vet for checks where a microchip was found linking her to a family in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff - 18 miles away.

Molly's owner Mark Evans said: "I was so surprised to get the call. It is a big relief she is okay and I hope she can now settle back in with us."

It is not known where Molly, who vanished in September 2015, had been prior to being found near Brynmawr Foundation School.

RSPCA Cymru officer Stephanie Davidson said: "It appears she had been sadly abandoned. Maybe she had strayed and had been looked after by someone who no longer could care for her.

"But we are delighted that there is a happy ending and she has been returned with her owners."

Mr Evans added: "We'd had her for 10 months before and we did worry about her even for a long time after. I would often think about her from time to time."